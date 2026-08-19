Nandua golfers capture three-team victory at Captain’s Cove

Pictured: Low medalist Micah Bennicoff teeing off in Tuesday’s match.

The Nandua Warriors golf team earned a first-place finish Tuesday, Aug. 18, defeating Northampton and Chincoteague in a three-team match at Captain’s Cove.

Nandua posted a team score of 181, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Northampton’s 193. Chincoteague placed third with a score of 199.

Kaiden Stokes led the Warriors with a 42, followed closely by Alex Bundick with a 43. Preston Parks and Liam Wallace each shot 48, completing Nandua’s four scoring rounds.

Baylor Booker finished with a 53, while Myles Belote shot 68.

Chincoteague’s Micah Bennicoff earned low-medalist honors with a match-best 41. Walter Ramah led Northampton with a 42.