Nandua golf wins Thursday match

By Luke Brankley

The Eastern Shore District had another golf match on Thursday at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club. The teams played 9 holes of golf.

The Nandua Warriors came in first with a combine score of 189. The Chincoteague Ponies golf team came in second with a score of 222. The Arcadia Firebirds came in third with a score of 230.

The low medalist was Toryn Ibarra, from Nandua, with a score of 38. The teams next match will be Tuesday at Captains Cove starting at 1pm.