Nandua golf wins Thursday match

August 24, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club

By Luke Brankley

The Eastern Shore District had another golf match on Thursday at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.  The teams played 9 holes of golf.

The Nandua Warriors came in first with a combine score of 189.  The Chincoteague Ponies golf team came in second with a score of 222.  The Arcadia Firebirds came in third with a score of 230.

The low medalist was Toryn Ibarra, from Nandua, with a score of 38.  The teams next match will be Tuesday at Captains Cove starting at 1pm.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 24, 2023, 9:25 pm
Mostly cloudy
SSE
Mostly cloudy
75°F
7 mph
real feel: 74°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 7 mph SSE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:26 am
sunset: 7:44 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up