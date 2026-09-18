Nandua Golf wins Eastern Shore District Championship

Pictured left to right: low medalists Alex Bundick and Kaiden Stokes.

The Nandua Warriors won the Eastern Shore District Golf Championship on September 17 at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, finishing with a team score of 331.

Northampton finished second with a team score of 376, while Chincoteague finished with a 402. Nandua’s Kaiden Stokes and Alex Bundick led the field, both shooting 78 to earn co-medalist honors.

Nandua was led by Stokes (78), Bundick (78), Jack Turner (84), Preston Parks (91), Liam Wallace (94), and Baylor Booker (104).

Other top individual performers included Logan Parton of Northampton with a 91 and Micah Bennicoff of Chincoteague with a 96.

Team Results: Nandua — 331; Northampton — 376; Chincoteague — 402.