Nandua Golf wins Eastern Shore District Championship

September 18, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

Pictured left to right: low medalists Alex Bundick and Kaiden Stokes.

The Nandua Warriors won the Eastern Shore District Golf Championship on September 17 at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, finishing with a team score of 331.

Northampton finished second with a team score of 376, while Chincoteague finished with a 402. Nandua’s Kaiden Stokes and Alex Bundick led the field, both shooting 78 to earn co-medalist honors.

Nandua was led by Stokes (78), Bundick (78), Jack Turner (84), Preston Parks (91), Liam Wallace (94), and Baylor Booker (104).

Other top individual performers included Logan Parton of Northampton with a 91 and Micah Bennicoff of Chincoteague with a 96.

Team Results: Nandua — 331; Northampton — 376; Chincoteague — 402.

 

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 18, 2026, 6:22 am
Few clouds
N
Few clouds
72°F
0 mph
Apparent: 73°F
Pressure: 1018 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:47 am
Sunset: 7:06 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber