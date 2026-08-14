Nandua Golf Wins 3rd Match in A Row

August 14, 2026
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Local Sports
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Nandua’s golf team won their third match in a row Thursday at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, finishing the nine-hole match with a team score of 178.

Kaiden Stokes led the Warriors with a 43. Preston Parks, Jack Turner, Alex Bundick and Liam Wallace each shot 45, giving Nandua a tightly grouped set of scores near the top of the lineup. Baylor Booker finished with a 55.

The balanced performance helped Nandua finish well ahead of Northampton, which posted a team score of 209, and Chincoteague, which finished at 221.

Henry Watson led Northampton with a 50, while Owen Bloxom paced Chincoteague with a 53.

Nandua’s depth proved to be the difference, with five Warriors finishing within two strokes of one another.

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Local Weather

August 14, 2026, 5:15 am
Scattered clouds
S
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Pressure: 1015 mb
Humidity: 91%
Winds: 7 mph S
Windgusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:17 am
Sunset: 7:57 pm
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