Nandua Golf Wins 3rd Match in A Row

Nandua’s golf team won their third match in a row Thursday at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, finishing the nine-hole match with a team score of 178.

Kaiden Stokes led the Warriors with a 43. Preston Parks, Jack Turner, Alex Bundick and Liam Wallace each shot 45, giving Nandua a tightly grouped set of scores near the top of the lineup. Baylor Booker finished with a 55.

The balanced performance helped Nandua finish well ahead of Northampton, which posted a team score of 209, and Chincoteague, which finished at 221.

Henry Watson led Northampton with a 50, while Owen Bloxom paced Chincoteague with a 53.

Nandua’s depth proved to be the difference, with five Warriors finishing within two strokes of one another.