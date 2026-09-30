Nandua golf finishes sixth at Class 2A Regional Tournament

The Nandua Warriors concluded their 2026 golf season with a sixth-place team finish at the Class 2A Regional Tournament on Monday, September 28, at Sleepy Hole Golf Course in Suffolk.

Nandua recorded a team score of 370 (+82) in the eight-team regional field. Windsor captured the regional championship with a 300, followed by Poquoson (306), Randolph-Henry (321), Bruton (334), King William (343), Nandua (370), Southampton (373), and Central Lunenburg (379).

Kaiden Stokes led the Warriors with an 88 (+16), tying for 21st overall in the individual standings. Preston Parks shot a 91 (+19) to tie for 28th, while Jack Turner finished with a 93 (+21), tying for 35th. Liam Wallace rounded out Nandua’s team score with a 98 (+26), tying for 42nd.

Alex Bundick finished with a 106 (+34), placing 50th, while Baylor Booker shot a 113 (+41), finishing 51st.

The regional tournament capped another season for the Warriors, with Nandua earning the opportunity to compete among the top teams and golfers in Class 2 Region A.

Nandua Individual Results: Kaiden Stokes — 88 (T-21); Preston Parks — 91 (T-28); Jack Turner — 93 (T-35); Liam Wallace — 98 (T-42); Alex Bundick — 106 (50th); Baylor Booker — 113 (51st).

Nandua Team Score: 370 — 6th Place