Nandua Golf Earns 2nd Win of Season

The Nandua Warriors golf team continued its strong start to the season Tuesday, winning a three-team match at Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club.

Nandua finished with a team score of 180, placing ahead of Northampton at 202 and Chincoteague at 225. The victory was the Warriors’ second of the season.

Kaden Stokes led Nandua with a 41, earning low-medalist honors for the match. Jack Turner followed with a 45, while Preston Parks and Liam Wallace each shot a 47. Alex Bundick recorded a 51, and Baylor Booker finished with a 54.

Brayden Brown and Jason Kim led Northampton, each shooting a 49. Walter Rahama posted a 51, followed by Henry Watson with a 53.

Micah Bennicoff led Chincoteague with a 49. Cash Littleton finished with a 54, Travis Jillard shot a 60, and Cesar Diaz recorded a 62.