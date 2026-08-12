Nandua Golf Earns 2nd Win of Season

August 12, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

The Nandua Warriors golf team continued its strong start to the season Tuesday, winning a three-team match at Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club.

Nandua finished with a team score of 180, placing ahead of Northampton at 202 and Chincoteague at 225. The victory was the Warriors’ second of the season.

Kaden Stokes led Nandua with a 41, earning low-medalist honors for the match. Jack Turner followed with a 45, while Preston Parks and Liam Wallace each shot a 47. Alex Bundick recorded a 51, and Baylor Booker finished with a 54.

Brayden Brown and Jason Kim led Northampton, each shooting a 49. Walter Rahama posted a 51, followed by Henry Watson with a 53.

Micah Bennicoff led Chincoteague with a 49. Cash Littleton finished with a 54, Travis Jillard shot a 60, and Cesar Diaz recorded a 62.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 12, 2026, 12:24 pm
Overcast clouds
N
Overcast clouds
81°F
0 mph
Apparent: 84°F
Pressure: 1012 mb
Humidity: 69%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 6.12
Sunrise: 6:15 am
Sunset: 7:59 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber