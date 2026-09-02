Nandua golf defeats Chincoteague

September 2, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

Nandua’s golf team continued its winning ways Tuesday, Sept. 1, defeating Chincoteague 172-203 in a nine-hole match at Captains Cove Golf Course.

Kaiden Stokes led the Warriors and earned low-medalist honors with a 40. Jack Turner followed with a 41 and Alex Bundick shot a 43. Baylor Booker added a 48, giving Nandua its four counting scores for a team total of 172.

Liam Wallace finished with a 49 and Preston Parks shot a 51.

Chincoteague was led by Micah Bennicoff with a 45, followed by Cash Littleton with a 47. Rylee Giddings shot a 54, Owen Bloxom finished with a 57 and Cesar Diaz recorded a 60.

Nandua’s depth proved decisive, with four Warriors shooting 48 or better as the team earned a 31-stroke victory.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 2, 2026, 5:20 am
Broken clouds
ESE
Broken clouds
73°F
4 mph
Apparent: 75°F
Pressure: 1016 mb
Humidity: 88%
Winds: 4 mph ESE
Windgusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:33 am
Sunset: 7:31 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Member of the

esva chamber