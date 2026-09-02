Nandua golf defeats Chincoteague

Nandua’s golf team continued its winning ways Tuesday, Sept. 1, defeating Chincoteague 172-203 in a nine-hole match at Captains Cove Golf Course.

Kaiden Stokes led the Warriors and earned low-medalist honors with a 40. Jack Turner followed with a 41 and Alex Bundick shot a 43. Baylor Booker added a 48, giving Nandua its four counting scores for a team total of 172.

Liam Wallace finished with a 49 and Preston Parks shot a 51.

Chincoteague was led by Micah Bennicoff with a 45, followed by Cash Littleton with a 47. Rylee Giddings shot a 54, Owen Bloxom finished with a 57 and Cesar Diaz recorded a 60.

Nandua’s depth proved decisive, with four Warriors shooting 48 or better as the team earned a 31-stroke victory.