Nandua golf continues winning ways

By Luke Brankley

Nandua turned in a strong performance Wednesday at Bay Creek, posting a team score of 180 to finish ahead of Northampton (204) and Chincoteague (222) in the nine-hole match.

The Warriors were led by Kaiden Stokes, who fired a 42. Alex Bundick followed closely with a 43, while Jack Turner shot a 47 and Liam Wallace added a 48 to round out Nandua’s four counting scores. Preston Parks finished with a 49, and Baylor Booker recorded a 55.

Northampton was led by Hayden Seay and Walter Ramah, who each shot a 49. Chincoteague’s top scorer was Micah Bennicoff with a 55.

Team Results

1. Nandua — 180

2. Northampton — 204

3. Chincoteague — 222