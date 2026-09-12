Nandua golf continues winning ways

September 12, 2026
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Local Sports
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By Luke Brankley

Nandua turned in a strong performance Wednesday at Bay Creek, posting a team score of 180 to finish ahead of Northampton (204) and Chincoteague (222) in the nine-hole match.

The Warriors were led by Kaiden Stokes, who fired a 42. Alex Bundick followed closely with a 43, while Jack Turner shot a 47 and Liam Wallace added a 48 to round out Nandua’s four counting scores. Preston Parks finished with a 49, and Baylor Booker recorded a 55.

Northampton was led by Hayden Seay and Walter Ramah, who each shot a 49. Chincoteague’s top scorer was Micah Bennicoff with a 55.

Preston Ford in Keller

Team Results

1. Nandua — 180
2. Northampton — 204
3. Chincoteague — 222

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September 12, 2026, 5:26 am
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