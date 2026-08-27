Nandua golf continues to roll

The Nandua Warriors golf team turned in a strong performance Tuesday at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, defeating Holly Grove and Salisbury Christian.

Nandua posted a team score of 169, finishing ahead of Holly Grove (183). Salisbury Christian had only two recorded scores and did not post a complete team score.

Leading the way for the Warriors were Kaiden Stokes and Alex Bundick, who each fired a 39 to share match low-medalist honors. Jack Turner added a solid 44, while Liam Wallace rounded out Nandua’s team score with a 47.

Other Nandua scores included Preston Parks (51) and Baylor Booker (52).

Nandua Results: Kaiden Stokes — 39; Alex Bundick — 39; Jack Turner — 44; Liam Wallace — 47; Preston Parks — 51; Baylor Booker — 52.