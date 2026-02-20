Nandua girls swim takes 4th at States, boys 6th

By Luke Brankley

The Nandua Swim Team competed yesterday at the 2026 Class 2 State Swimming Championships held at SwimRVA, delivering an outstanding performance on the state’s biggest stage.

The Nandua girls finished 4th overall, while the boys placed 6th, making Nandua the only school in the state to have both the boys and girls teams finish in the top 10 — a tremendous accomplishment for the program.

The girls 200 Medley Relay team of Chloe Bacchi, Sarah Bentley, Molly Sams, and Sadie Reiter earned State Runner-Up honors with a 2nd place finish. The boys 200 Medley Relay team (Lucas Stodghill, Hayden Williams, Lucas Elliott, and Orion Loredo) placed 7th overall.

In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the boys team of Hayden Williams, Lucas Stodghill, Lucas Elliott, and Orion Loredo finished 6th, while the girls team of Chloe Bacchi, Sadie Reiter, Ashlyn Ebenezer, and Sarah Bentley placed 9th.

The girls 400 Freestyle Relay (Ashlyn Ebenezer, Maddy Askew, Campbell Bays, and Molly Sams) secured a 9th place finish, and the boys 400 Freestyle Relay team (Alex Bundick, Mason Payne, Alex Casteneda, and Lucas Stodghill) finished 11th.

Individual Performances

Several Warriors delivered strong individual performances: