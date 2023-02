The Nandua girls took first place for the second year in a row at the Region 2A championship in Richmond on Wednesday beating Bruton. The Nandua boys took second place in Region 2A behind Poquoson.

Grace Bentley (200 IM, 100 Backstroke), Lucas Calvetti (200 freestyle) and Zac Smith (100 backstroke )were Region Champs in their events.

The teams will move on to the Class 2 State Championships in Christiansburg on February 18.

