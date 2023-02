The Nandua Warriors Swim Team competed in the Virginia High School Swim and Dive Championship in Christiansburg, Va on Saturday.

The girls team finished 3rd place out of 31 teams. The 200 yard medley relay and 200 yard freestyle relay both set new school records and earned 2nd place silver medals for the relay team of Grace Bentley, Sarah Bentley, Emma Cathey and Meya Charnock.

The boys finished 15th out of 29 teams.

