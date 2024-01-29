Nandua & Chincoteague Middle participate in Cheerleading Showcase

Top row: Saniya Broughtin, Cheyenne Britton, Aja Custis, Ava Williams, Journey Eder, Faith Stadler, Captain Chloe Bacchi, Luciana Vasiliou, Grace Dietch, Jahzara, Taliyah Grimes, Captain Jordyn Daley, Captain Emma Tyler, Camden Scott. Bottom row: Captain Alexis Toth, Gabby Martinez, Jayden Pace, Jayla Bailey, Haedyn Newsome, ZyNiya Davis, Morgan Daisey Emma Dietch, Anastasia Tountas, Alyssa Phillips, Alyssa Boardman, Nyomi Wise, Vera Breland

January 20th was a wonderfully positive experience for the Nandua Middle School Braves and the Chincoteague Middle School Ponies. After multiple attempts to secure a date and judges for an official tournament, the annual event was canceled. Every team was allowed to showcase and these two teams decided they couldn’t let the routine their cheerleaders worked so hard on be ignored. Nandua opened their doors for friends and family of both teams to view the routines. The entire gym cheered everyone on and positive sportsmanship was shared by all. Guest VHSL judges offered feedback to each coach without determining a winner so teams could see where they would have scored on the rubrics and three minutes of undivided attention for each team meant the world to these 27 middle school athletes.

