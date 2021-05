Boys Soccer

The Nandua Warriors soccer team traveled to Arcadia and defeated the Firebirds by a score of 2-1. With the win, the Warriors moved to 6-0 on the season. The Arcadia Firebirds moved to 3-2 on the season.



Girls Soccer

The Nandua Warriors girls soccer team hosted the Arcadia Firebirds. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. The Lady Warriors moved to 1-3-1 on the season and the Lady Firebirds moved to 0-3-1 on the season.

