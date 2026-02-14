Nandua boys take Regional Swim Title, girls runner up

The Nandua Warriors boys swim team captured the regional championship in commanding fashion, piling up 402 points to outdistance Poquoson’s 365 and secure the title.

The Warriors were fueled by strong individual and relay performances throughout the meet. Orion Loredo claimed a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle and also helped power Nandua to victory in the 200 freestyle relay alongside Lucas Stodghill, Hayden Williams and Lucas Elliott.

On the girls side, the Nandua Lady Warriors delivered an impressive performance of their own, finishing as regional runner-up with 418 points, just behind Bruton’s 438. Campbell Bays led the way with a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle.

Nandua will send a large contingent of swimmers to the state championships after qualifying individuals across multiple events.

Individual state qualifiers include:

Maddy Askew — 200 IM, 500 freestyle

Chloe Bacchi — 200 IM, 100 breaststroke

Campbell Bays — 100 freestyle

Sarah Bentley — 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke

Alex Casteneda — 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke

Ashlyn Ebenezer — 200 freestyle

Lucas Elliott — 200 IM, 100 butterfly

Orion Loredo — 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle

Sadie Reiter — 200 IM

Molly Sams — 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke

Emma Smith — 100 backstroke

Lucas Stodghill — 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke

Hayden Williams — 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke

In addition to the individual qualifiers, all six Nandua relay teams advanced to the state meet, including the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for both the boys and girls teams.

Mason Payne, Alex Bundick and Ben Nicholson will also compete at states as relay swimmers, rounding out a deep and talented Warriors roster headed into championship competition.

With a regional title on the boys side and a runner-up finish for the girls, Nandua heads to the state meet with strong momentum and one of the Shore’s largest qualifying groups.