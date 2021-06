The Nandua Boys Soccer team won the regionals 2A championship. The Warriors defeats Poquoson High School by a score of 4-3. Son Joseph scored 2 goals, Jeffrey Joseph scored 1 goal and Leonardo Bonilla scored 1 goal.

The Warriors move on to play the region 2B champions, Clarke County, in the final four of states. The final four game will be play at Clarke County on Monday at 5pm. The winner will host the division 2 state championship which will be on Wednesday.

