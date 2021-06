The Nandua boys soccer team moved on to the regional finals as they defeated the Arcadia Firebirds by a score of 5 to 2.

Goals by the Warriors were Son Joseph with 2 goals, Odin Bolster with 1 goal, Bryan Tinoco with 1 goal, and Jeffrey Joseph with 1 goal.

The Warriors will move on to the Regional Finals and host Poquoson High School on Thursday at 6pm. General admissions tickets will be at the gate and the cost will be $7.00.

