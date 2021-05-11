Girls Soccer

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets took hold of the district lead as they defeated the Lady Warriors from Nandua 4-0 Monday evening. With the win, the Lady Yellow Jackets moves to 3-0 in the district, while the Lady Warriors are 1-2 on the season.

Boys Soccer

The Nandua Warriors boys soccer team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets from Northampton 8-0. With the win, the Warriors moved to 4-0 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fell to 1-2.

The Arcadia Firebirds boys soccer team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies 8-0. The Firebirds are 3-0 on the season and the Ponies fell to 0-3.

.