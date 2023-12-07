Nandua boys and girls get swept in basketball action

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors basketball team traveled to play Norfolk Christian on Wednesday night. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 53 to 46. The Warriors fall to 1-1 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday as they travel to play Northumberland.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team traveled to play Norfolk Christian on Wednesday night. The Lady Warriors lost by a score of 70 to 20. The Lady Warriors fall to 0-2 on the season and will be in action again Friday at home versus James M Bennett High School from Salisbury, Md.

