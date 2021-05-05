The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to play the Arcadia Firebirds and defeated the Firebirds by a score of 10-0.

Ripken Robbins started on the mound for the Warriors and took the win. He pitched 3 innings of 1 hit ball and didn’t give up any runs. He walked one, hit one, and struck out 3. Robbins was relieved in the 4th inning by Jacob Meilhammer. Meilhammer pitched the final 2 innings to help the Warriors complete the shut-out. He struck out 6 and walked 2 batters.

Offensively for the Warriors, the Warriors were led by Luke Parks, Everett Savage, and Brandon Adamos with 2 hits. Adamos had 4 RBI’s, Savage had 3 RBI’s, and Parks had 2 RBI’s. Also in the hit column for the Warriors were Isaac Stodgill, Ben Stodgill,and Cade Williams each with one.

Nathan Barnes took the loss for the Firebirds. He pitched 3 innings giving up 5 runs on 5 hits and struck out 2 while walking 4. Landon Fuller came in relief and pitched 2 innings giving up 5 runs on 4 hits while walking 3 batters.

Armonte Dickerson had the lone hit for the Firebirds.

.