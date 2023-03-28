Pictured: Ripken Robbins delivers. Lynn Williams photo.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors defeated Holly Grove on Monday by a score of 12 to 3. The Warriors had 8 hits in the game. Offensively, the Warriors were led by Kaden Adamos who went 3-3 with 5 rbi’s. Walter Donnell also went 3-3 on the day. Also collecting a hit each were Aiden McIntyre and Isaac Stodghill.

Ripken Robbins started on the mound and got the win. Robbins pitched 2 1/3 innings giving up no runs off no hits while striking out 4 batters.

The Nandua Warriors improve to 3-1 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Lancaster High School to play Middlesex.

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds topped Parkside 7-4 on Monday. The Firebirds had 13 hits in the game. Offensively, Sydney Jester went 3-4 with a double. Brianna Montross, Bella Williams, and Hannah Parks each went 2-4 at the plate.

Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and the win. Jester pitched 7 innings while giving up 4 runs on 9 hits while striking out 7 batters.