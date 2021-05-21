The Nandua Warriors baseball team clinched the Eastern Shore District regular season championship with a win against the Northampton Yellow Jackets. They clinched the championship with two games remaining and moved to 6-0 on the season.

The Warriors defeated the Yellow Jackets by a score of 29 to 1.

Tyler Green started on the mound for the Warriors and got the win. He pitched 3 innings giving up 0 runs on 0 hits while walking 1 and striking out 9 batters. He was relieved by Martin Savage who gave up one run while walking 2 batters and struck out 4.

Offensively, the Warriors were led by Everett Savage and Brandon Adamos. Everett Savage went 2-2 with a double, and a 2 run home run. Brandon Adamos went 3-5 with a 3 run home run and 5 RBIs. Also collecting hits were Tyler Greene, Dylan Marshall, Cade Wiliams, Turner Saunders, Brandon Smith, and Ben Stodgill.

Alexander Courtney started on the mound and took the loss today for the Yellow Jackets.

.