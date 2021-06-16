The Nandua baseball team moves on to the Division 2 Regionals Finals. The Warriors hosted and defeated the Randolph Henry Statesmen by a score of 6 to 2. With the win, the Warriors will move on to play Poquoson High School at Poquoson on Thursday at 5pm.

The Warriors started Ripken Robbins on the mound. He pitched 1 2/3 innings giving up 1 run on one hit and walked 1. Tyler Greene came in relief and pitched 5 1/3 innings giving up 5 hits and one run while walking 1 and striking out 6 batters.

Offensively the Warriors had 11 hits in the game. The Warriors were led by Luke Parks, Everett Savage, and Tyler Green with 2 hits each. Everett Savage had a double and one rbi while scoring 2 runs. Luke Parks had a triple with 2 runs scored. Tyler Greene had 2 rbi’s. Also collecting hits for the Warriors were Dylan Marshall with a double, Dylan Ross, Cade Williams, and Jacob Meilhammer.

To get tickets for the game, spectators will have to go to http://www.poquoson.k12.va.us/Page/15519 and click passcode under the baseball icon. The Code is PHSGeneral. Tickets will be available at 9:00AM on Thursday.

