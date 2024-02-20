Nandua and Northampton compete in State Wrestling Tournament

February 20, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Dylan Padgett

Pictured: Nandua’s Dylan Padgett with the 3rd place finish.

The State’s top wrestlers and officiating crews assembled in Salem, VA this past weekend for the State Wrestling Championships.

The Nandua Warriors competed in the 2A State tournament and the Northampton Yellow Jackets in the State 1A tournament.

Three Eastern Shore wrestlers brought home the bronze medal in their weight classes. Nandua’s Dylan Padgett in the 113 pound category, and Northampton’s Andrew Daggins in the 144 pound and Gibson Hubbard in the 215 pound all took third place. Northampton’s Jerry Sturgis with Northampton took 5th statewide in the 190 pound weight class.

BOjangles Valentine's Day
Andew Daggins
Northampton’s Andrew Daggins in 3rd Place
Gibson Hubbard
Northampton’s Gibson Hubbard in 3rd Place

.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 20, 2024, 5:38 am
Clear sky
NE
Clear sky
23°F
4 mph
Apparent: 17°F
Pressure: 1027 mb
Humidity: 86%
Winds: 4 mph NE
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:47 am
Sunset: 5:46 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber