Nandua and Northampton compete in State Wrestling Tournament

Pictured: Nandua’s Dylan Padgett with the 3rd place finish.

The State’s top wrestlers and officiating crews assembled in Salem, VA this past weekend for the State Wrestling Championships.

The Nandua Warriors competed in the 2A State tournament and the Northampton Yellow Jackets in the State 1A tournament.

Three Eastern Shore wrestlers brought home the bronze medal in their weight classes. Nandua’s Dylan Padgett in the 113 pound category, and Northampton’s Andrew Daggins in the 144 pound and Gibson Hubbard in the 215 pound all took third place. Northampton’s Jerry Sturgis with Northampton took 5th statewide in the 190 pound weight class.

Northampton’s Andrew Daggins in 3rd Place Northampton’s Gibson Hubbard in 3rd Place

