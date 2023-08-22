Nandua and Ibarra win Eastern Shore District Golf Matches

August 22, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Eastern Shore District Golf Match

By Luke Brankley

The Eastern Shore District started golf play on the Shore last week on Tuesday August 15th at Captains Cove and Thursday August 17th at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.  Chincoteague, Arcadia, and Nandua played 2 nine hole matches with Nandua winning both matches.

At Captain Cove, the Nandua team shot a combined score of 218 with Toryn Ibarra shooting a 39.  The Arcadia team shot a 235 to come in second place and Chincoteague had to withdraw for not having 4 team members finish.

At Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, the Nandua Team shot a combined score of 196 with Toryn Ibarra being the low medalist shooting a 37.   The Arcadia team shot a 237 as a team and came in second place, and Chincoteague shot a 240, coming in third place.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

The teams will be in action again Tuesday 8/22 at 1pm at Captains Cove and 8/24 at 2pm at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 22, 2023, 8:46 am
Partly sunny
NW
Partly sunny
76°F
2 mph
real feel: 84°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 2 mph NW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:24 am
sunset: 7:47 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS