Nandua and Ibarra win Eastern Shore District Golf Matches

By Luke Brankley

The Eastern Shore District started golf play on the Shore last week on Tuesday August 15th at Captains Cove and Thursday August 17th at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club. Chincoteague, Arcadia, and Nandua played 2 nine hole matches with Nandua winning both matches.

At Captain Cove, the Nandua team shot a combined score of 218 with Toryn Ibarra shooting a 39. The Arcadia team shot a 235 to come in second place and Chincoteague had to withdraw for not having 4 team members finish.

At Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, the Nandua Team shot a combined score of 196 with Toryn Ibarra being the low medalist shooting a 37. The Arcadia team shot a 237 as a team and came in second place, and Chincoteague shot a 240, coming in third place.