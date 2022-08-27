Football

Nandua traveled to Rappahannock and won by a score of 31 to 0. Nandua moves to 1-0 on the season.

Arcadia traveled to Windsor and won by a score of 42 to 31. Arcadia moves to 1-0 on the season.

Northampton hosted Bruton and lost by a score of 37 to 18. Northampton moves to 0-1 on the season.

Chincoteague fell to Blessed Sacrament at home 52 to 28. Chincoteague moves to 0-1 on the season.

Volleyball

Northampton won all 3 matches this week as they defeated Surry, Windsor, and Charles City. Northampton didn’t lose a set in any of the matches to move to 3-0 early on the young season.

Chincoteague lost its only match this week to Colonial Beach 3 games to 0. Chincoteague is 0-1 on the season.

Broadwater defeated Arcadia this week 3 games to 2. Broadwater moves to 1-0 on the season and Arcadia moves to 0-1 on the season.

.