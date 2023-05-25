The Region 2A Outdoor Track Meet Championships were held at York High School by Bruton High School on Monday. Arcadia and Nandua participated in the event. The Nandua Warriors girls team placed 6th out of 14 schools and Arcadia placed 11th in the girls division. The Arcadia Firebirds tied for 3rd out of 14 schools and Nandua placed 5th for the boys division.
The Nandua Warriors had Brayden Shotwell become a regional winner at the 3200 meter run and Dahleal Harmon winning the shot put throw in the regionals. The relay team from Nandua also won the 4×400 relay in regionals. The Arcadia Firebirds relay team won the 4×100 meter relay. Both teams have qualifiers that will represent the teams in states at JMU in Harrisonburg on June 2nd and 3rd.
Girls Results
3200 Meter Run
Grace Bentley 4th place
4×800 Meter Relay
Nandua 4th place
High Jump
Keira Wheatley 2nd place
Discus
Cherniya Sample 3rd place
Boys Results
400 Meter Run
Jordan Jones 2nd place
Carmelo Nock 4th place
1600 Meter Run
Aaron O’Shea 4th place
3200 Meter Run
Brayden Shotwell 1st place (Regional Champ)
300 Meter Hurdles
Carson Lucy 3rd place
4×100 Meter Relay
Arcadia 1st place
4×400 Meter Relay
Nandua 1st place
4×800 Meter Relay
Nandua 2nd place
Arcadia 4th place
Pole Vault
Benjamin Wright 3rd place
Bradley Hall 4th place
Long Jump
Lavor Johnson 3rd place
Triple Jump
Lavor Johnson 3rd place
Discus Throw
Dahleal Harmon 1st place
Javier Smith 4th place