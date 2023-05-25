The Region 2A Outdoor Track Meet Championships were held at York High School by Bruton High School on Monday. Arcadia and Nandua participated in the event. The Nandua Warriors girls team placed 6th out of 14 schools and Arcadia placed 11th in the girls division. The Arcadia Firebirds tied for 3rd out of 14 schools and Nandua placed 5th for the boys division.

The Nandua Warriors had Brayden Shotwell become a regional winner at the 3200 meter run and Dahleal Harmon winning the shot put throw in the regionals. The relay team from Nandua also won the 4×400 relay in regionals. The Arcadia Firebirds relay team won the 4×100 meter relay. Both teams have qualifiers that will represent the teams in states at JMU in Harrisonburg on June 2nd and 3rd.

Girls Results

3200 Meter Run

Grace Bentley 4th place

4×800 Meter Relay

Nandua 4th place

High Jump

Keira Wheatley 2nd place

Discus

Cherniya Sample 3rd place

Boys Results

400 Meter Run

Jordan Jones 2nd place

Carmelo Nock 4th place

1600 Meter Run

Aaron O’Shea 4th place

3200 Meter Run

Brayden Shotwell 1st place (Regional Champ)

300 Meter Hurdles

Carson Lucy 3rd place

4×100 Meter Relay

Arcadia 1st place

4×400 Meter Relay

Nandua 1st place

4×800 Meter Relay

Nandua 2nd place

Arcadia 4th place

Pole Vault

Benjamin Wright 3rd place

Bradley Hall 4th place

Long Jump

Lavor Johnson 3rd place

Triple Jump

Lavor Johnson 3rd place

Discus Throw

Dahleal Harmon 1st place

Javier Smith 4th place