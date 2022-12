https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_VrfLRzNK8

MORNING GOLD: From one morning to the next, I never know when or where the inspiration will come for the gold thoughts. Today it came when, at o'dark thirty, I was searching for a holiday song with an encouraging message and landed on one I haven't used previously.Then, when I got to work and was taking a picture of the beautiful sky and just-passed full moon to send to a friend, I heard these words in my mind: Our experience of life is shaped and influenced by what we believe. If we believe something will be terrible, it will. If we believe something has potential for good, a lesson or a possible positive aspect, it will.As I moved through my work morning, I found an article which added more insight as it said, in part, "When you believe in something—when you believe it to your core—your genuine actions speak for you. Your actions can speak louder than words when you stand strong in your beliefs.In true form, when you live by what you believe in, you not only make a difference in yourself, but also family, and community. When you base personal life-choices on what you believe in, you support the sense that you possess the freedom to be you—you are in sync with yourself despite any of life’s circumstances. If life throws difficulties at you (and it will), every choice you have made through your core belief system allows you to maintain a sense of self-worth and self-confidence. "The song that began the journey to the gold message was by Josh Groban called Believe(listen here:Children sleepingSnow is softly fallingDreams are callingLikes bells in the distanceWe were dreamersNot so long agoBut one by oneWe all had to grow upWhen it seems the magic slipped awayWe find it all again on Christmas DayBelieve in what your heart is sayingHear the melody that's playingThere's no time to wasteThere's so much to celebrateBelieve in what you feel insideAnd give your dreams the wings to flyYou have everything you needIf you just believeTrains move quicklyTo their journey's endDestinationsAre where we begin againShips go sailingFar across the seaTrusting starlightTo get where they need to beWhen it seems that we have lost our wayWe find ourselves again on Christmas DayBelieve in what your heart is sayingHear the melody that's playingThere's no time to wasteThere's so much to celebrateBelieve in what you feel insideAnd give your dreams the wings to flyYou have everything you needIf you just believe(The full article, if you'd like to read more, can be found here: