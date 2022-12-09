Boys Basketball

The Nandua Boys Basketball team traveled to play Nansemond River on Thursday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 65 to 60. The Warriors fall to 2-1 on the season with the loss and will be in action again on Saturday as they host Northumberland High School.

The Arcadia Firebirds Boys Basketball team host Indian River High School from Delaware on Thursday. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 82 to 74 in overtime. The Firebirds fall to 1-3 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to play Poquoson.