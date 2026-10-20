Nandua and Arcadia fall in rescheduled Monday night action

Westmoreland Defeats Arcadia, 30-15

The Arcadia Firebirds hosted Westmoreland on Monday night in a rescheduled football contest. Westmoreland came away with a 30-15 victory over the Firebirds.

With the loss, Arcadia falls to 3-4 on the season. The Firebirds will look to bounce back Friday night when they host their Eastern Shore rival, the Nandua Warriors.

Kent County Defeats Nandua, 42-7

The Nandua Warriors returned to their home field Monday night to take on Kent County. The visiting Trojans came away with a 42-7 victory over the Warriors.

The loss drops Nandua to 1-6 on the season.