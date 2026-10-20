Nandua and Arcadia fall in rescheduled Monday night action

October 20, 2026
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Westmoreland Defeats Arcadia, 30-15
The Arcadia Firebirds hosted Westmoreland on Monday night in a rescheduled football contest. Westmoreland came away with a 30-15 victory over the Firebirds.
With the loss, Arcadia falls to 3-4 on the season. The Firebirds will look to bounce back Friday night when they host their Eastern Shore rival, the Nandua Warriors.
Kent County Defeats Nandua, 42-7
The Nandua Warriors returned to their home field Monday night to take on Kent County. The visiting Trojans came away with a 42-7 victory over the Warriors.
The loss drops Nandua to 1-6 on the season.