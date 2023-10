Bert Adamos photo.

The Region 2A Cheerleaders received their final placement for the 2023 season following Thursday’s Regional meet at Arcadia High School.

The Nandua Warriors took fourth with just 0.75 points keeping them out of third place. The Eastern Shore District Champion Arcadia Firebirds finished 5th.

Full list:

King William

Poquoson

Central Ludenburg

Nandua

Arcadia

Windsor