Monday night spring sports update

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team hosted Portsmouth Christian on Monday afternoon. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 11 to 0. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the win. Hintz pitched 5 innings giving up 0 runs on 0 hits while striking out 12 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 6 hits in the game. Hintz went 3-3 with a double and 4 rbi’s. Desiree LeCates went 2-2 in the game and Peyton Truckner went 1-1 in the game.

The Lady Warriors improve to 4-2 on the season and will return to action on Friday as they host Seaford High School from Delaware.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team defeated Norfolk Christian on Monday afternoon 14 to 0. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 5 innings giving up 0 runs on 2 hits while striking out 11 batters. The Lady Vikings had 12 hits in the game. Kacey Ford went 3-4 in the game with a double and 3 rbi’s. Ramsey Revelle went 2-4 at the plate. Carly Clayton went 2-3 at the plate. Adrianna Holloway hit a home run, Sophia Gallivan had a triple, and Tatum Watson had a double in the game.

The Lady Vikings improve to 7-3 on the season and will return to Tuesday as they host Portsmouth Christian.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to Laurel on Monday afternoon and won 7 to 5. Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and the win for the Warriors, pitching 6 innings giving up 4 runs, which were all unearned, on 3 hits while striking out 6 batters. Isaac Stodghill pitched the final inning giving up 1 unearned run while striking out 1 batter. Offensively, the Warriors had 11 hits in the game. McIntyre went 2-3 with 2 doubles, Makai Dorn went 2-3 with 1 double, Hayden Williams went 2-4 and Greggory Lessard went 2-4 in the game.

The Warriors improve to 9-1 on the season and will return to action on Friday as they travel to Windsor.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball also defeated Norfolk Christian on Monday afternoon 5 to 3. Derek Boyle got the start on the mound and the win. Boyle pitched 7 innings giving up 3 runs, 2 earned, on 5 hits while striking out 5 batters. The Vikings had 8 hits in the game. Boyle went 2-3 with a double. Eli Destro, Bennit Custis, and Chris Ames each had a double in the game. Logan Hickman had a triple in the game.

The Vikings improve to 5-6 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they host Portsmouth Christian.