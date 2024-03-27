Monday night soccer scores

By Luke Brankley

Boys Soccer

The Northampton Yellow Jackets soccer team traveled to play Granby on Monday night. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 3 to 2. Henry Mayorga scored all 3 goals for the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets improve to 3-0 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play Woodside High School.

The Arcadia Firebirds soccer team defeated Northumberland 3-2 at home on Monday night. The Firebirds improve to 1-1 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play Tabb High School.

Girls Soccer

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets soccer team also traveled to play Granby on Monday night but fell 4 to 0. They fall to 1-3 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to play West PointHigh School.