Monday night baseball and softball update

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors team traveled to play Hickory on Monday afternoon. The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 8 to 2. Reghan Hintz got the start and loss on the mound. Hintz pitched 6 innings giving up 8 runs, 3 earned, on 6 hits while striking out 10 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 5 hits in the game. Reagan Justice went 1-3 with a home run. Amirrah Church, Madison Annis, and Mia LeCates each had a hit in the game. The Lady Warriors fall to 5-3 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they host the Chincoteague Ponies.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated Portsmouth Christian at home on Monday afternoon 15 to 1. Aiden McIntyre got the start and the win, pitching 2 innings giving up no runs and no hits while striking out 1 batter. Braeden Smith pitched 2 innings giving up 0 runs on 1 hit while striking out 1 batter. Tyler Clark pitched an inning giving up 1 unearned run, but no hits. Offensively, the Warriors had 14 hits in the game. Makai Dorn went 2-3 with 3 rbi’s, Isaac Stodghill went 2-3, and Kaden Adamos went 2-3 with a double. The Warriors move to 11-1 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they host the Northampton Yellow Jackets.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team fell at home to Surry 15-14 on Monday afternoon. Lucas Kindt took the loss on the mound pitching in relief. Brock Leland started and pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up 5 runs on 4 hits and striking out 3 batters. Brayden Downing pitched 2 1/3 innings giving up 7 runs on 7 hits. Kindt pitched 1 inning giving up 2 runs on 2 while striking out 1. Tanner Feltes pitched an inning giving up 0 runs on 1 hit while striking out 2 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets got 19 hits in the game. Lucas Kindt went 4-5 with a double, Leland went 4-4 with a triple, Feltes went 2-5, Porter Spence went 2-2, Masen Bell went 2-5, and Corbin Etheridge went 2-3 for the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-5 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they play at Nandua.