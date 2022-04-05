Softball

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets defeated the Surry Cougars on Monday 14 to 4. Jillian Spence got the start on the mound and the win. Spence pitched 5 innings giving up 4 runs on 6 hits while walking 3 batters and striking out 8 batters. The Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Charlotte Henderson, Jillian Spence, and Mallory Hook with 3 hits a piece. Peyton Sayers and Hannah Locklear each had 2 hits. The Lady Yellow Jackets moved 6-1 on the season and will be in action again as they host the Arcadia Firebirds on Thursday.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds topped Cambridge South Dorchester 10 to 3. Sydney Jester started on the mound and got the win. Jester pitched 7 innings giving up 3 runs on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 9 batters. Offensively the Firebirds were led by Hannah Parks with 4 hits. Parks had a double and homerun with 4 rbi’s. Sydney Jester, Jadya Tull and Taylor Fluhart each had 2 hits. The Lady Firebirds move to 4-0 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Lady Ponies.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball fell to Holly Grove 9 to 4. Four pitchers took the mound for the Ponies. Jake Sneernger pitched 1 inning, Wyatt Revell pitched 1 inning, John Holloway pitched 3 innings, and Kent Reed pitched 1 inning. Kent Reed took the loss. Offensively the Ponies were led by Wyatt Revell with 2 hits and 2 rbi’s. Marcella Rosanova and Sam Pomerleau each had a hit. The Ponies move to 1-3 on the season and will be in action again as they take on the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets lost to the Surry Cougars 15 to 0. Aaron Price started and took the loss for the Yellow Jackets. Price pitched 2 innings giving up 3 runs while walking 4 batters and struck out 2. Stephan Matlock came in relief and pitched 1 inning. Matlock gave up 10 runs on 2 hits while walking 6 batters and struck out 1. Charles Chapman pitched the final 2 innings giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 1. Offensively the Yellow Jackets were led by Romano Onley with 1 hit. Onley had the lone hit for the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets move to 3-4 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Broadwater Vikings fell to Norfolk Christian 10 to 0. Quinn Ames got the start and loss on the mound for the Vikings. Ames pitched 5 innings giving up 7 runs on 5 hits while walking 9 batters and striking out 7. Offensively, Logan Hickman got the lone hit for the Vikings. The Vikings fall to 0-4 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Holly Grove Christian.

Girls Soccer

Northampton 7 Nandua 0

Boys Soccer

Nandua 4 Northampton 1