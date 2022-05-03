Girls Softball

The Broadwater Vikings softball team played Hampton Christian in a doubleheader on Monday. The Lady Vikings won the first game by a score of 10 to 0 and won the second game by a score of 13 to 2. Ramsey Revelle pitched the first game and got the win. Revelle only gave up 2 hits and struck out 5 batters. Offensively in the first game, Taylor Leland went 3-3 at the plate with a triple. Suzannah Long went 2-2 with a double. In the second game, Kerry Ford got the start on the mound and the win. Ford gave up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 5 batters. Offensively in the second game, Harlin Johnson went 2-3 with two doubles and 3 rbi’s. Taylor Leland went 2-3 with a double and 2 rbi’s. With the two wins, the Lady Vikings improved to 8-7 on the season.

Baseball

Colonial Beach 26 Northampton 1

Boys Soccer

Nandua 3 Arcadia 2

Girls Soccer

Nandua 2 Arcadia 1

