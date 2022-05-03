Girls Softball

The Broadwater Vikings softball team played Hampton Christian in a doubleheader on Monday.  The Lady Vikings won the first game by a score of 10 to 0 and won the second game by a score of 13 to 2.  Ramsey Revelle pitched the first game and got the win.  Revelle only gave up 2 hits and struck out 5 batters.  Offensively in the first game, Taylor Leland went 3-3 at the plate with a triple.  Suzannah Long went 2-2 with a double.   In the second game, Kerry Ford got the start on the mound and the win.  Ford gave up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 5 batters.  Offensively in the second game, Harlin Johnson went 2-3 with two doubles and 3 rbi’s.  Taylor Leland went 2-3 with a double and 2 rbi’s.  With the two wins, the Lady Vikings improved to 8-7 on the season.  

Baseball

Colonial Beach 26 Northampton 1

Boys Soccer 

Nandua 3 Arcadia 2

Girls Soccer 

Nandua 2 Arcadia 1 

