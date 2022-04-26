Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings played Atlantic Shores Christian on Monday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 10 to 7. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Vikings. Revelle pitched a complete game giving up 5 runs on 7 hits with 3 strikeouts. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Ramsey Revelle with 4 hits. Taylor Leland had 3 hits with a double. Kerry Ford and Harlin Johnson each had 2 hits. The Lady Vikings move to 4-8 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Lady Warriors from Nandua.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds defeated Bruton 13 to 2. Jayda Tull got the start on the mound and the win. Tull pitched 5 innings giving up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 7 batters. Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Bella Wallace with 3 hits. Sydney Jester had 3 hits and Jayda Tull with 2 hits. The Lady Firebirds move to 6-2 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Lady Ponies from Chincoteague.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets fell to Colonial Beach 6 to 3. Jillian Spence started on the mound and got the loss. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 7-3 on the season. The Lady Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Thursday as they take on the Lady Firebirds of Arcadia.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds fell to Bruton Monday 19 to 5. Cody Hansen got the start and lost on the mound. Offensively the Firebirds were led by Nathan Barnes and Carson Lucy with 2 hits. The Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Ponies from Chincoteague.

The Broadwater Vikings were topped by Atlantic Shore 20 to 1. Rufus Abbott got the start and took the loss on the mound. Offensively the Vikings were led by Brock Leland, Will Petka, and Carson Savage with 1 hit each. The Vikings will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Nandua.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets also fell to Colonial Beach12 to 2. Tanner Feltas got the start and lost on the mound. Offensively the Yellow Jackets were led by Tanner Feltas with 1 hit and 2 ribi’s. Colin Hopper,Porter Spence, and Alex Courtney each had a hit. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Arcadia.

Girls Soccer

Nandua 1 Middlesex 0

.