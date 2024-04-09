Monday evening sports scores

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team hosted Atlantic Shores on Monday afternoon. The Lady Vikings won in a close game 3 to 2. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win. Revelle pitched a complete game 7 innings giving up 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 15 batters. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 5 hits in the game. Adrianna Holloway went 2-3 with a triple. Kasey Ford went 2-3 with a double and the winning RBI hit. Ramsey Revelle went 1-3 in the game.

The Lady Vikings improved to 6-1 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to play the Lady Ponies from Chincoteague.