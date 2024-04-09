Monday evening sports scores

April 9, 2024
By Luke Brankley
Softball
The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team hosted Atlantic Shores on Monday afternoon. The Lady Vikings won in a close game 3 to 2. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win. Revelle pitched a complete game 7 innings giving up 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 15 batters. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 5 hits in the game. Adrianna Holloway went 2-3 with a triple. Kasey Ford went 2-3 with a double and the winning RBI hit. Ramsey Revelle went 1-3 in the game.
The Lady Vikings improved to 6-1 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to play the Lady Ponies from Chincoteague.
Baseball
The Broadwater Vikings baseball team fell to Atlantic Shore 16 to 3. Logan Hickman got the start on the mound and the loss. Hickman pitched only 1 inning in the game and gave up 3 runs on 3 hits while striking out 1 batter. Offensively, the Vikings had 1 hit in the game from Caleb McIntyre.
The Vikings fall to 3-5 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to play the Chincoteague Ponies.
The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team fell to Mathews on the road Monday afternoon 19 to 9. Brock Leland got the start on the mound and the no decision. Leland was relieved by Brayden Downing in the 3rd inning and Downing took the loss. He pitched 1 inning giving up 6 runs on 4 hits while striking out 1 batter. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 6 hits in the game. Tanner Feltes went 3-4 with 2 doubles to lead the team.
The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-3 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to play the Surry Cougars.