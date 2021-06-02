The Missouri Tigers softball team fell to James Madison University Dukes in a 3 game series by 2 game to 1. JMU won the first game on Friday by a score of 2 to 1. Missouri came back in the second game to win 7 to 1. JMU won the final game of the series by a score of 7-2.

Kimberly Wert started all 3 games at 3rd base for the Tigers. Unfortunately, Wert didn’t get a hit in the series but did draw two walks.

Wert finished the season .299 average, with 52 hits, 9 doubles, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, and scored 30 runs.

Wert is a junior and will return to the Tigers next season.