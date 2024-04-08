Long time Northampton coach to be inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Brian Harman, who has been involved in wrestling for 55 years since he was nine years old, will be inducted in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on April 20 at the Virginia Crossing Hotel and Conference Center in Glen Allen, Va.

Harman guided Northampton High School to unprecedented achievements. His teams won 27 district championships, four regional titles and the Division 1 state title in 1995 along with two other top three finishes at the state level. Over the years, he won better than 500 dual meets, the highlight of which was a victory in the 1998 Black and Blue division of the Virginia Duals. Since retiring as a coach, Harman has served as a wrestling official for the Virginia High School League.

Tickets for the banquet, sponsored by the Virginia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, are available at https://va-nwhof.ticketleap. com/2024-honors-banquet/ .

Registration deadline is April 16.