Nandua and Northampton each had wrestlers place in the state wrestling tournament. Nandua David Gastelum placed 3rd place in the 182lb weight class and Colin Ford placed 6th in the 145lb weight class in the 2A state tournament.

Northampton Tanner Feltes placed 3rd in the 160lb weight class in the 1A state tournament.

Northampton’s Tanner Feltes(on top) Nandua’s Colin Ford(left) Nandua’s David Gastelum(right)

