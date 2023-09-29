Local volleyball update

By Luke Brankley

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets Volleyball Team topped the Arcadia Firebirds Thursday night in three straight sets. 25-13, 25-22, 25-19. The Lady Jackets are back in action Tuesday 10/3 at home vs Chincoteague.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings volleyball team traveled to play Portsmouth Christian on Thursday. The Lady Vikings won the match by a score of 3 to 0. The scores of the games were 25-21, 25-23, and 25-14. The Lady Vikings move to 9-6 on the season.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies topped the Nandua Lady Warriors on Thursday in volleyball 3 games to 1. The Lady Ponies move to 7-3 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 3-7.