Local Volleyball update

By Luke Brankley

The Northampton Yellow Jackets played in 3 matches this week in Volleyball. The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Surry on Monday 3 games to 0. The Yellow Jackets were back in action again on Tuesday as they played Windsor. The Yellow Jackets would fall by a score of 0-3. They finished out the week defeating Charles City in straight set s of 3-0. The Lady Yellow Jackets finished the week 2-1.

The Broadwater Vikings played in two matches this week. The Lady Vikings lost 3-0 to the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings were back in action Thursday as they defeated the Nandua Warriors 3 games to 0. The Vikings finished the week 1-1. The Warriors will be in action again on Saturday at Bruton.

The Arcadia Firebirds played on Tuesday against Norfolk Christian. The Firebirds lost 3-0 in the match. They will be in action again on Saturday at Bruton.