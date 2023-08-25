Local Volleyball update

August 24, 2023
By Luke Brankley

The Northampton Yellow Jackets played in 3 matches this week in Volleyball.  The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Surry on Monday 3 games to 0.   The Yellow Jackets were back in action again on Tuesday as they played Windsor.  The Yellow Jackets would fall by a score of 0-3.   They finished out the week defeating Charles City in straight set s of 3-0.  The Lady Yellow Jackets finished the week 2-1.

The Broadwater Vikings played in two matches this week.  The Lady Vikings lost 3-0 to the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday.   The Lady Vikings were back in action Thursday as they defeated the Nandua Warriors 3 games to 0.  The Vikings finished the week 1-1.  The Warriors will be in action again on Saturday at Bruton.

The Arcadia Firebirds played on Tuesday against Norfolk Christian.  The Firebirds lost 3-0 in the match.  They will be in action again on Saturday at Bruton.

