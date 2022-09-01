Monday

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted West Point on Monday in volleyball. The Yellow Jackets won the match 3 games to 0. The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Broadwater Vikings topped the Chincoteague Ponies on Monday. The Vikings won the match 3 games to 0. The Vikings moved to 2-0 on the season and the Ponies fall to 0-3 on the season.

Tuesday

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to King Queen on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets won the match 3 games to 1. The Yellow Jackets improved to 5-0 on the season.

Wednesday

The Broadwater Vikings defeated the Nandua Warriors on Wednesday 3 games to 2. The Lady Vikings were down 2 games and came back to win three straight for the win. The Vikings move to 3-0 on the season. The Warriors fall to 0-2 on the season.

