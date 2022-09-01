Monday
The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted West Point on Monday in volleyball.  The Yellow Jackets won the match 3 games to 0. The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Broadwater Vikings topped the Chincoteague Ponies on Monday.  The Vikings won the match 3 games to 0.  The Vikings moved to 2-0 on the season and the Ponies fall to 0-3 on the season.

Tuesday
The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to King Queen on Tuesday.  The Yellow Jackets won the match 3 games to 1.  The Yellow Jackets improved to 5-0 on the season.

Wednesday
The Broadwater Vikings defeated the Nandua Warriors on Wednesday 3 games to 2.  The Lady Vikings were down 2 games and came back to win three straight for the win.  The Vikings move to 3-0 on the season.  The Warriors fall to 0-2 on the season.

