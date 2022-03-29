Softball

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets softball host the Lancaster Red Devils on Monday. The Lady Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 6 to 5. Jillian Spence got the start and pitched a complete game. She gave up 5 runs on 9 hits while walking 1 and striking out 10 batters. Offensively the Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Peyton Sayers, Jillian Spence, and Marlena Dzurko each had two hits. Charlotte Henderson, Mallory Hook, Katelyn Leatherbury, and Hannah Locklear each had hits. The Lady Yellow Jackets moved to 3-1 on the season.



The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to play Wicomico High School on Monday. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 17 to 3. Caitlyn McPherson got the start on the mound and got the win. McPherson pitched 4 innings giving up 3 runs on 4 hits while walking 2 batters and struck out 4. Offensively the Ponies scored 17 on 14 hits. Sara Godwin, Alex McComb, and Allie Bell each had 3 hits. Lillie Matthews also got 2 hits in the game. Bell and Mathews had 5 rbi’s in the game. The Lady Ponies moved to 2-0 on the season.



The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to play the Nansemond River Warriors on Monday. The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 12 to 2. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and pitched 4 innings. Hintz gave up 12 runs on 7 hits while walking 4 and struck out 10. Offensively the Warriors were led by Kathleen McAuliffe, Haylie Justice, Reagan Justice, and Kylie Killmon with one hit a piece. Kylie Killmon also had 2 rbi’s. The Lady Warriors moved to 3-1 on the season.



Baseball

Lancaster 19 Northampton 1

Wicomico 10 Chincoteague 4

Decatur 26 Arcadia 0



Girls

Soccer Nandua 3 Middlesex 1

.