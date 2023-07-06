By Luke Brankley

Majors

Shore Little League major girls will be participating in the state playoffs this weekend. The Shore girls team went 5-0 in district play to win the district 8 championship. Members of the team are Ava Webb, Brynna Travis, Caroline Caison, Corrin Burrell, Isabella Bono-Evans, Jordan Rae Lewis, Keely Castaneda, Lela Lusk, Miranda Smith, Ruby Buck, and Ryleigh Caison. Coaches are Justin Webb, Chris Caison, and Chris Buck. The Shore team will play at District 14 Little League in Culpeper. Pool play will start on Friday as they will play District 6 Olive Branch at 10:30am, Saturday vs District 9 South County at 5:30pm, and Sunday vs District 7 Poquoson at 1pm. The top 2 teams from each pool will move on to the elimination round which will be on Monday.

Junior

The Central Accomack junior girls will be participating in the state playoffs this weekend. The Central Accomack team advanced to the state tournament as there wasn’t another team in the junior division for district 8. Members of the team are Carly Clayton, Elana Hickman, Ammirrah Church, Rylee Huttner, Kacey Ford, Ella Powell, Ryann Giddins, Payton Taylor, Neiley Guinan, Kloe Vyotek, Cassidy Hickman, and Tatum Watson. Coaches are Bruce Clayton, Greg Ford, and Bryan Justice. The Central Accomack team will play at District 13 Little League in Coeburn. Pool play starts on Friday as they will play District 3 Woodstock-Edlinburg at 10am, Saturday versus District 11 Tazewell at 12pm, and Sunday versus District 14 Louisa. The Top 2 teams from each pool will move on to the elimination round which will be on Monday.