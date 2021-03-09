Pictured: Wert(left) is batting clean up for the Mizzou Tigers and leading the team in several batting categories.

.

Kimberly Wert, a Nandua graduate, is having great success in her senior year at the University of Missouri.

Kimberly is the starting 3rd baseman for the Tigers. The Tigers have a 14-3 record in the early season and are ranked 17th in the country. Their only losses this year are to Iowa State, Florida State, and Oklahoma, which is number 1 in the nation.

Wert has started all 17 games this year and is batting 4th in the lineup. Through the first 17 games, she is batting .442 with 23 hits in 52 at bats. She also has 7 home runs with 18 RBIs and a .942 slugging percentage. She is leading the team in batting average, homeruns, runs batted in, and slugging percentage.

.