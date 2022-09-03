Pictured above: Leilani Brown and Kim Haig

Chincoteague Island pickleball players won big at the Senior Delaware Olympics in Dover, DE.. Within their age brackets, George Brown won the gold medal for men’s singles, Leilani Brown and Kim Haig won the gold medal for women’s doubles, George Brown and Andy Hiller won the gold medal for men’s doubles, Andy Hiller and Kim Haig won the gold for mixed doubles, and George and Leilani Brown won the bronze medal for mixed doubles. All four players qualified for the National Senior Olympics in Pittsburgh next summer.

Chincoteague Island is becoming the place to play pickleball on the Eastern Shore thanks to a partnership between the Town of Chincoteague and the Chincoteague Island pickleball players. The four new outdoor courts and three indoor courts are fully utilized for drop-in play for all levels of pickleball players. For more information about Chincoteague Pickleball go to the website: http://www.ChincoteagueIslandPickleball.myportfolio.com or visit the Chincoteague Pickleball Facebook page.

George Brown Andy Hiller & Kim Haig George and Leilani Brown Andy Hiller & George Brown

