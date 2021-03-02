Local high school football is finally scheduled to begin this Friday night on the Eastern Shore.

Northampton High School will officially play the first home football game Friday evening at Hamilton Field at 7:00 PM vs. Windsor. The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to begin play Friday, February 26 but the game was postponed due to wet field conditions.

Broadwater Academy will also begin their football season this Saturday, March 6 at 1:00 PM at Bynum Field vs. Richmond Catholic. The Vikings season start was postponed two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test result.

103.3 FM WESR will be broadcasting both games. Special thanks to our sponsors for making this coverage possible this year, Pep-Up, Subway, Royal Farms and Blue Crab Bay Company.

