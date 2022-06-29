Shore Little League will be in action tonight as they play in the winner’s bracket of both the Girls and Boys major division. Neither team has lost yet.

Major 11-12 Girls

Shore will be playing VA Beach tonight at 6:30pm at Azalea. Shore has a 2-0 record and Va Beach has a 2-1 record. Shore needs to beat Va Beach just once to win the District 8 Championship as they have already beat Va Beach in the opening round 6 to 4. Good luck ladies.

Shore’s Previous Game Scores

Shore 6 Va Beach 4

Shore 13 Princess Anne 12

Major 11-12 Boys

Shore will be playing Fleet Park tonight at 6:30pm at Azalea. Neither team has lost yet in the tournament as both teams are 2-0. The winner will stay in the winner’s bracket and play again on Friday as they wait for a team from the loser’s bracket to arrive. Good luck gentlemen.

Shore’s Previous Game Scores

Shore 12 Aragona Pembroke 4

Shore 12 Va Beach 9

Last Night Scores

Central Accomack 3 Va Beach 11

North Accomack 2 Aragona Pembroke 3

Both Central and North Accomack Eliminated

.