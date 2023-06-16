Little League All-Stars starts this weekend, 6/17 to 6/24, for the minor league divisions for boys and girls, major girls, and the Senior boys division. The minor league is in the 8-10 age groups. Minor boys tournament will be at Plaza Little League and the minor girls tournament will be at Azalea/Fleet Park Little League. The major girls, 10-12 age group, will play at Plaza Little League. The Senior boys division, 14-16 age group, will be at Fleet Park. Local Little Leagues that are participating in the tournaments are North Accomack, Central Accomack, and Shore. Each tournament is double elimination format where each team must lose twice before they get knocked out. Saturday’s Schedules are below for each group.

Minor Boys (at Plaza)

Saturday 6/17

Central Accomack vs Aragona Pembroke 10am

North Accomack vs Princess Anne 1pm

Shore vs VA Beach 1pm

Minor Girls (at Azalea)

Saturday 6/17

North Accomack vs Aragona Pembroke 10am

Central Accomack vs Princess Anne 10am

Shore has a bye and will play North Accomack vs Aragona Pembroke on Sunday at 1pm

Major Girls (at Plaza)

Saturday 6/17

Princess Anne vs Shore 10am

North Accomack vs Aragona Pembroke 1pm

Senior Boys (at Fleet Park)

Saturday 6/17

Shore vs Fleet Park Blue 10am